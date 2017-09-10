Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 4 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Just two goals were scored during Sunday's Week 4 Premier League action, as Burnley and Newcastle United picked up 1-0 wins over Crystal Palace and Swansea City, respectively.

The results pushed both the Clarets and Magpies into the top 10 in the standings. West Ham United and Huddersfield Town will face each other on Monday in the week's final fixture.

None of the league's elite scorers were in action on Sunday, and perhaps predictably, the action wasn't as entertaining as Saturday's slate of fixtures, which was filled with goals and controversy.

In the first match of the day, Chris Wood got things off on the right foot with a goal for Burnley after just three minutes, but both the hosts and Crystal Palace failed to convince after that.

Sam Tighe of Bleacher Report did note it was an improved performance from the Eagles, who simply weren't clinical enough:

After four matches, Palace remain winless and the only team in the entire league yet to score a goal. Per B/R Football, their start has been historically bad:

In Sunday's other matchup, Newcastle and Swansea kept things tied until there were just 14 minutes left, when Jamaal Lascelles finally broke the deadlock.

The 23-year-old stole the show with a sensational block earlier in the match to save a sure goal, and his great header off a corner kick from Matt Ritchie sent Toon fans into a delirium. Lee Ryder of the Chronicle thought he fully deserved his goal:

Swansea couldn't pull a goal back late, suffering their second defeat of the season.