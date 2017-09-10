Report: Hue Jackson 'Irate' with Joe Haden Release, Wasn't Aware CB Was Shopped

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson reportedly isn't pleased cornerback Joe Haden will be on the other sideline during Cleveland's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Sunday that Jackson wasn't aware the front office was shopping Haden and was "irate" when the veteran was released. "The coaches viewed Haden as an invaluable piece of their team," La Canfora wrote, "especially at a position where the Browns are not deep."

Haden signed with Pittsburgh on Aug. 30, the same day he was released by Cleveland.

La Canfora pointed to Haden's leadership and the move having "no tangible football merit" as reasons for the tension. Haden's release was viewed as a salary dump, as the 28-year-old was set to make $11 million, though La Canfora noted Cleveland has more than $60 million in cap space.

The move "renewed long-simmering tensions between the front office and Hue Jackson's coaching staff and was met by near unanimous disapproval in the locker room and with the football staff," per La Canfora.

Haden is a two-time Pro Bowler who developed into the face of the franchise after the Browns used the No. 7 overall pick in the 2010 draft to select him out of Florida.

Now, he'll add depth to one of Cleveland's AFC North rivals instead of solidifying the Browns secondary. The Steelers ranked 16th in the league in passing yards allowed last season and can use Haden's playmaking abilities as they pursue their fourth straight playoff appearance.