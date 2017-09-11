Brock Lesnar Responds: Latest Rumors and Preview for WWE Raw Sept. 11

Credit: WWE.com

Brock Lesnar is set to bring Suplex City to Anaheim, California, on Monday's WWE Raw.

The Beast Incarnate watched his No Mercy opponent, Braun Strowman, tear apart a giant on the most recent edition. At Honda Center, it will be Lesnar's turn to flex his muscles ahead of the Sept. 24 clash with Strowman for the Universal Championship.

Some poor soul is about to be collateral damage in a violent game of one-upmanship.

The No Mercy pay-pay-view is nearing, so WWE has to move the Lesnar vs. Strowman story along as well as hype the upcoming Raw Women's Championship Fatal 4-Way match, a battle between polarizing figures and whatever WWE has in mind for Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.

Who will show up in Cali? What brewing feuds are assured the spotlight?

News updates, storyline analysis and the Raw preview on WWE.com help provide answers ahead of the show. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Rumors

Big Show limped out of the ring last Monday after Strowman clobbered him in a steel cage. That moment may have been the setup for a hiatus for the giant.

James McKenna of Pro Wrestling Sheet noted he has heard that Big Show is due for a hip surgery:

A mauling did take place, as McKenna predicted. It appeared to be a means to write the big man off TV. Whether that was Big Show's last match remains unclear, but it's a safe bet he's now showing up to compete on Monday night.

As seen on his Instagram account, Gentleman Jack Gallagher got married over the weekend. He later posted shots of him and his wife honeymooning in France:

It sure looks like we shouldn't expect him to show up to California for Raw.

The countdown to Darren Young's return could end at any moment.

Mr. No Days Off is healthy and back in action. The former tag team champ has been wrestling at house shows recently, per CageMatch.net, after recovering from an elbow injury. Young hasn't appeared on Raw since his injury in January, however.

Raw Streaks

Tag team champion Ambrose's streak continued on last Monday's Raw when he and Rollins teamed up to take down Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Victory has become the norm for The Lunatic Fringe since his reunion with Rollins. Ambrose has won six matches in a row, including his past five on Raw, per CageMatch.net.

WWE is smart to keep both him and Rollins rolling. Their recent success has painted them as a formidable team. That's something that's been lacking in the division thanks to heavy doses of 50-50 booking.

Noam Dar, meanwhile, still hasn't won on Raw. Ever.

Dar fell in six-man tag team action on the latest Raw. Being on the losing side is the norm for him at this point. The Scottish Supernova has suffered 17 consecutive defeats on the show, per CageMatch.net.

An upset for the ages is on its way whenever Dar scores his first win on the red brand.

Preview

Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt creep ever closer to their next showdown.

And when they meet at No Mercy, it will be sans body paint. On the most recent Raw, Wyatt urged that Balor, not The Demon, face him at the PPV. Balor will consequently look to topple The Eater of Worlds without the help of his alter ego.

Wyatt's demands have given this rivalry the most narrative clarity it has had to date. Hopefully, WWE can continue that on Monday and beyond as the Eater of Worlds continues his pursuit of Balor.

Monday's Raw promises to see some animosity between the quartet of grapplers set to collide in a Fatal 4-Way match for the Raw Women's Championship at No Mercy.

Alexa Bliss watched on as Nia Jax and Emma earned their way into that bout, giving the champ two additional foes to worry about on top of Sasha Banks. Jax and Emma will surely have plenty to say to their opponents considering WWE doesn't have a ton of time left to build this bout.

John Cena and Roman Reigns are poised to trade verbal barbs too.

The story of this rivalry has revolved around each man's willingness to hold nothing back when talking trash to the other. They have broken the fourth wall and laid the insults on thick.

Expect more of the same. WWE has to love the buzz Cena and Reigns' exchanges have created.

When Lesnar makes a statement of his own, it's more likely to be of the physical variety.

Strowman hurled Big Show through a steel cage on the most recent Raw. He promised to put the World's Largest Athlete "out to pasture" as a means to get Lesnar's attention.

The Beast Incarnate will get his shot at leaving an impression on his opponent on Monday. The WWE.com Raw preview asked: "Can we expect an equally forceful response from The Beast Incarnate, live on Raw?" Most certainly.

That's good news for the fans in Anaheim who shelled out for tickets and bad news for whomever Lesnar chooses to dig his claws into.