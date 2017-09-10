Adrien Broner Caught on Video Punching Man, Shoving Woman in Las Vegas

Elsa/Getty Images

Boxer Adrien Broner shoved a woman and threw a punch at a man while in Las Vegas on Friday night.

TMZ Sports reported the news along with a NSFW video. Broner was seen taking pictures with fans before he became angry and shoved a woman who looked to be attempting to calm him.

"Then he uncorks a ferocious knockout blow to a guy who went down for the count," the TMZ story noted.

According to TMZ, security let Broner, 28, go after talking to him.

This isn't the first time the boxer has found himself in trouble. Dan Rafael of ESPN.com reported in April 2016 Broner turned himself into police in Cincinnati because of charges of felony assault and aggravated robbery.

Cameron Knight of Cincinnati.com went through a lengthy list of Broner's previous issues with the law, which included aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in 2007 (acquitted), a domestic violence charge that was dropped in 2008, 2010 robbery charges (dismissed) and 2012 assault charges (dismissed).

Broner is 33-3 in his career with 24 knockouts. He last fought against Mikey Garcia in July. He's lost three of his last nine fights, including the Garcia bout.