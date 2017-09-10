Marc Marquez Takes Lead on Last Lap to Win 2017 MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Marc Marquez won the 2017 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix in wet conditions, overtaking Danilo Petrucci on the last lap after the Italian had led for most of the race.

The result means Marquez now moves level on points at the top of the championship with Andrea Dovizioso, after the Italian could only finish third.

Marquez left it late to make his move, surging past Petrucci on the start of the last lap, and the official MotoGP Twitter account captured the moment perfectly:

The final race standings were also shown by Moto GP reporter Simon Patterson:

The wet conditions made it a tricky afternoon for most of the riders, but it proved no problem for Jorge Lorenzo early on, who surged from fifth to take the lead by the end of the first lap.

The Spaniard then started to extend his lead over pole sitter Marquez, as noted by MCN Sport:

Meanwhile, Petrucci, fresh from setting the fastest lap of the race, passed Dovizioso and then Marquez, who seemed to be signalling to the pit he wanted to come in, per MCN Sport:

Drama swiftly followed, with race leader Lorenzo going off at Turn 6 with 22 laps to go, swiftly followed by Cal Crutchlow, but thankfully both riders were unhurt.

Petrucci then continued to lead ahead of Marquez and Dovizioso, with Maverick Vinales down in fourth and dropping back from the three leaders.

The conditions continued to play havoc, with Loris Baz sliding out, although he was able to continue.

Meanwhile, the rain had finally stopped, but the track was still wet and showing little sign of drying out quickly.

After his signal to the pits earlier, Marquez's second bike was wheeled out complete with slicks, as shown by MotoGP:

Yet conditions were still proving problematic, Hector Barbera the latest rider to crash out, the Avintia Ducati rider hobbling away after a nasty slide at high speed.

They were swiftly followed by Aleix Espargaro and Sam Lowes while it was also proving to be a difficult afternoon for Dani Pedrosa, the slowest rider on the track.

As the race headed into the final 10 laps, championship leader Dovizioso began to push, closing on Marquez in second which forced the reigning world champion to respond.

However, with the track starting to dry out, leader Petrucci posted a new fastest lap of the race as the top two continued to push, Dovizioso then unable to keep pace and starting to drop back.

Marquez's pressure started to tell, Petrucci having a wobble but managing to recover, but the Honda rider was starting to threaten, as noted by Patterson:

As the pair approached the final lap, he timed his move to perfection, diving down the inside of Turn 1 and making it stick before surging away to claim the chequered flag with the fastest lap of the race.

It was a neat move by Marquez that also sees him rise to the top of the standings, the championship really hotting up now with just five races left to go.