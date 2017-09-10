Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Vincent Kompany, Toby Alderweireld Rumours

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Vincent Kompany's future at Manchester City is reportedly in doubt, with manager Pep Guardiola said to be considering replacing him with Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld.

According to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror, Kompany angered Guardiola by playing for Belgium in their FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar.

The defender returned from international duty with a calf injury and consequently missed City's 5-0 win over Liverpool on Saturday, per Goal's Sam Lee:

The 31-year-old has struggled with injury throughout his time at Manchester City, and WhoScored.com illustrated just how much football he has missed:

Manchester City attempted to strengthen their defence in the summer but had two bids for Jonny Evans rejected by West Bromwich Albion, per Simon Stone at BBC Sport.

Guardiola was asked about his side's interest in Evans and said that the club "couldn't afford" to do the deal for the centre-back, who was available for £25 million, according to the Guardian's Jamie Jackson.

City have now reportedly turned their attention to Alderweireld, whom the club view as a "long-term successor to Vincent Kompany," according to Mike McGrath of The Sun.

Alderweireld has yet to agree a contract extension with Spurs, and City could attempt to sign him in the summer, although he is expected to cost £60 million, per McGrath.

The Belgian has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League during his time at Tottenham, and WhoScored.com neatly demonstrated his ability on the ball:

Per Matt Law at the Daily Telegraph, contract talks between the defender and Spurs have collapsed, and the club is said to have informed both City and Chelsea about the situation.

Tottenham spent a club-record £42 million on Ajax's Davinson Sanchez in the summer, with the 21-year-old signing a six-year deal, per BBC Sport's David Ornstein.

The Colombian looks like a ready-made replacement for Alderweireld, and Spurs may have to listen to offers for the 28-year-old if he does not renew his deal.

City seem to be in the hunt for a defender, but whether they would be willing to spend big on Alderweireld, having claimed they could not afford Evans, remains to be seen.