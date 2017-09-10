NFL Schedule Week 1: TV Coverage, Game Times and Live-Stream Map

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Football is back, ladies and gentlemen. And so are NFL Sundays.

Football and Sunday go hand in hand, just like turkey on Thanksgiving or candy on Halloween. After Thursday night's opening game between the New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs, there are early indications that this season will be more interesting than most after the Chiefs took care of the Patriots while on the road.

Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season is a time of optimism for many fans, as well as the tragic realization that your favorite team (looking at you, New York Jets fans) will be in for 17 weeks of pain and suffering.

Without further ado, let's take a look at Sunday's slate of games, including Monday night's double-header with TV and live-stream information for each game.

Furthermore, here's a handy guide for regional coverage that divvies up which game will be shown where in the United States, per 506 Sports:

Sunday, Week 1 schedule

Sunday, Sept. 10

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access



Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Oakland Raiders @ Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Arizona Cardinals @ Detroit Lions: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Atlanta Falcons @ Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angeles Rams: 4:05 p.m. ET; CBS, CBS All Access

Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Carolina Panthers @ San Francisco 49ers: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, Sept. 11

New Orleans Saints @ Minnesota Vikings: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos: 10:20 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Live streams available at Fox Sports Go, CBS All Access, NBC Sports and WatchESPN.

Games to watch

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

This game happens twice a year, every year. So why is this game a must-see? Because of the implications surrounding it.

Forget about the division rivalry or how the Giants have, in recent seasons, spoiled home games for the Cowboys. Both teams have had interesting offseasons, to say the least.

From Giants star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. missing OTAs and creating headlines because of it to the Ezekiel Elliott saga that just won't go away in Dallas, there are a lot of other storylines heading into this game that have little to do with what happens between the lines.

But getting back to the game itself, the Giants have an interesting offense that could, potentially, be one of the most dynamic units in the NFL. With Beckham, Eli Manning under center, with the addition of All-Pro-caliber wideout Brandon Marshall to go along with a supporting cast of offensive linemen that have continued to age and grow together, the Giants could be a sneaky pick to upset the Cowboys in the NFC East.

For the Cowboys, they'll be looking to avoid sophomore slumps from quarterback Dak Prescott and Elliott. Having said that, football fans saw what that duo is capable of last season, and with another year under their belt, who knows how good they can be?

The one thing that is certain, however, is that the football world will be watching Sunday night.

New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

If I have to explain why you should watch this football game on Monday night, you aren't a true football fan.

Adrian Peterson's return to face his old Minnesota Vikings team as a member of the New Orleans Saints will be as interesting as it will be awkward. Not only is seeing Peterson in any uniform that's not purple and white strange, but watching him get tackled by his old teammates will be surreal, to say the least.

Peterson's legacy in Minnesota won't be soon forgotten, but don't think for a second that he hasn't been hearing the whispers regarding his age (32) and that he isn't elite anymore. Peterson at 80 percent health is still better than half the running backs in the league, and that's being generous to the other tailbacks in the NFL.

But more so than Peterson, the Saints are always a fun, high-scoring team to watch, and being on Monday Night Football is the best way to cure the Monday blues. The Vikings will also be debuting their new, state-of-the-art facility and have some new faces playing this season, particularly in the backfield with the likes of Latavius Murray and rookie Dalvin Cook.

This is a game for the common NFL fan who wants to watch an entertaining game. Don't worry about your fantasy team or freak out about leaving work early Monday to watch this fixture, this is a game you don't want to miss.