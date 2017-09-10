Kevin Sumlin Addresses Racist Hate Mail Received After UCLA Loss

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

On Saturday, Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin addressed a racist letter sent to his home following his team's 45-44 loss to UCLA in the season opener Sept. 3.

"I get criticism, which is part of the job," he said, per ESPN.com. "I get suggestions, and that's part of the job. In this situation, for that [letter] to come to my home and for her to open it and read that, that is completely different. My wife and kids have never called a play. My wife and kids have never done anything football-wise that led to us losing a game or winning a game."

He continued, "The racial [aspect] is one part of it, but the open-ended threat at the end, [sent] to my house...I've got to draw the line there."

Sumlin's response came after Texas A&M evened its record at 1-1 following a 24-14 victory over Nicholls State.

Sumlin's wife, Charlene, posted the letter on her Twitter page Thursday (warning: link contains vulgar language). "You suck as a coach!" it read. "You're a n----r and can't win! Please get lost! Or else."

Texas A&M's loss to UCLA came in dramatic fashion and after the Aggies built a 44-10 lead in the second half.

Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen threw four touchdown passes in the final quarter to propel one of the most memorable comebacks in recent college football history. Afterward, Texas A&M regent Tony Buzbee called for Sumlin's immediate dismissal.

Brazos County sheriff's office in Texas is investigating the letter Sumlin received, and the coach expressed his appreciation for the office's work while addressing the situation Saturday.

Texas A&M's next game comes against Louisiana-Lafayette before SEC play begins. The rest of the schedule includes heavy-hitters, including Alabama, Florida, Auburn and LSU, among others.