US Open Tennis 2017 Results: Final Look at Women's Bracket and Prize Money

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Sloane Stephens is the women's 2017 U.S. Open champion after a 6-3, 6-0 victory over fellow American Madison Keys in Saturday’s final at Flushing Meadows, New York.

The victory is the 24-year-old's first Grand Slam title and is accompanied by a cheque for $3,700,000.

Stephens' reaction to being awarded the prize money was also a highlight of the final, as shown by Arash Markazi at ESPN:

Here we look at the prize money from the final Slam of the year:

2017 U.S. Open Prize Money

Winner—$3,700,000

Runner-up—$1,825,000

Semi-finalist—$920,000

Quarter-finalist—$470,000

Round of 16—$253,625

Round of 32—$144,000

Round of 64—$86,000

Round of 128—$50,000

A full list of the prize money available is provided by the US Open.

The full women's bracket for 2017's tournament can be found here.

Stephens took a little over an hour to complete her victory, as noted by Stuart Fraser at The Times:

The win will also see her soar up the rankings, as illustrated by ESPN Stats & Info:

As the scoreline suggests, it was a one-sided final, with Keys looking nervous from the start, perhaps understandably with both players in a Grand Slam final for the first time.

In contrast Stephens showed real composure, playing carefully and with intelligence, as highlighted by Ben Rothenberg at the New York Times:

The win when it came was followed by a touching moment with the two players embracing at the net, as captured by the US Open's official Twitter account:

Despite the final taking barely over an hour to complete, the attitude and sporting spirit demonstrated by both players brought warm tributes from former players:

Stephens' victory seals a remarkable comeback after a lengthy injury lay-off, and while the final itself may have been something of a letdown, the future now looks far brighter with the 24-year-old heading back into the top 20.