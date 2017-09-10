US Open Tennis 2017 Results: Final Look at Women's Bracket and Prize Money

US Open Tennis 2017 Results: Final Look at Women's Bracket and Prize MoneySeptember 10, 2017
Sloane Stephens is the women's 2017 U.S. Open champion after a 6-3, 6-0 victory over fellow American Madison Keys in Saturday’s final at Flushing Meadows, New York.
The victory is the 24-year-old's first Grand Slam title and is accompanied by a cheque for $3,700,000.
Stephens' reaction to being awarded the prize money was also a highlight of the final, as shown by Arash Markazi at ESPN:
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
There's some great @SloaneStephens photos out there but her reaction to being handed a check for $3.7 million takes the cake. https://t.co/vo7IMemugP2017-9-10 00:30:14
Here we look at the prize money from the final Slam of the year:
2017 U.S. Open Prize Money
Winner—$3,700,000
Runner-up—$1,825,000
Semi-finalist—$920,000
Quarter-finalist—$470,000
Round of 16—$253,625
Round of 32—$144,000
Round of 64—$86,000
Round of 128—$50,000
A full list of the prize money available is provided by the US Open.
The full women's bracket for 2017's tournament can be found here.
Stephens took a little over an hour to complete her victory, as noted by Stuart Fraser at The Times:
Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser
Sloane Stephens wins her first grand slam title with 6-3 6-0 win against Madison Keys in just 61 minutes #USOpen2017-9-9 21:21:49
The win will also see her soar up the rankings, as illustrated by ESPN Stats & Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Sloane Stephens entered the #USOpen at No. 83 in WTA rankings. She leaves it as No. 17 – and as champion! https://t.co/38wnpZS2lt2017-9-9 21:22:40
As the scoreline suggests, it was a one-sided final, with Keys looking nervous from the start, perhaps understandably with both players in a Grand Slam final for the first time.
In contrast Stephens showed real composure, playing carefully and with intelligence, as highlighted by Ben Rothenberg at the New York Times:
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
Easy to look at that 30-to-6 unforced error count and think Keys played crappy, but Stephens set her up for most of those. Played so smart.2017-9-9 21:28:53
The win when it came was followed by a touching moment with the two players embracing at the net, as captured by the US Open's official Twitter account:
US Open Tennis @usopen
Just a beautiful moment at the net: @SloaneStephens and @Madison_Keys #USOpen https://t.co/uRbDKCjRW92017-9-9 21:37:58
Despite the final taking barely over an hour to complete, the attitude and sporting spirit demonstrated by both players brought warm tributes from former players:
Serena Williams @serenawilliams
There are NO words to describe how proud and how happy I am for @Madison_Keys keys and @SloaneStephens for making the US open finals.2017-9-8 21:58:28
andyroddick @andyroddick
An exhibition of class and humanity from @SloaneStephens and @Madison_Keys ... you've made us all proud !2017-9-9 21:55:43
Stephens' victory seals a remarkable comeback after a lengthy injury lay-off, and while the final itself may have been something of a letdown, the future now looks far brighter with the 24-year-old heading back into the top 20.