    US Open Tennis 2017 Results: Final Look at Women's Bracket and Prize Money

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist ISeptember 10, 2017

    Sloane Stephens, of the United States, holds up the championship trophy after beating Madison Keys, of the United States, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Sloane Stephens is the women's 2017 U.S. Open champion after a 6-3, 6-0 victory over fellow American Madison Keys in Saturday’s final at Flushing Meadows, New York.

    The victory is the 24-year-old's first Grand Slam title and is accompanied by a cheque for $3,700,000.

    Stephens' reaction to being awarded the prize money was also a highlight of the final, as shown by Arash Markazi at ESPN:

    Here we look at the prize money from the final Slam of the year:

         

    2017 U.S. Open Prize Money

    Winner—$3,700,000

    Runner-up—$1,825,000

    Semi-finalist—$920,000

    Quarter-finalist—$470,000

    Round of 16—$253,625

    Round of 32—$144,000

    Round of 64—$86,000

    Round of 128—$50,000

    A full list of the prize money available is provided by the US Open.

    The full women's bracket for 2017's tournament can be found here.

         

    Stephens took a little over an hour to complete her victory, as noted by Stuart Fraser at The Times:

    The win will also see her soar up the rankings, as illustrated by ESPN Stats & Info:

    As the scoreline suggests, it was a one-sided final, with Keys looking nervous from the start, perhaps understandably with both players in a Grand Slam final for the first time.

    In contrast Stephens showed real composure, playing carefully and with intelligence, as highlighted by Ben Rothenberg at the New York Times:

    The win when it came was followed by a touching moment with the two players embracing at the net, as captured by the US Open's official Twitter account:

    Despite the final taking barely over an hour to complete, the attitude and sporting spirit demonstrated by both players brought warm tributes from former players:

    Stephens' victory seals a remarkable comeback after a lengthy injury lay-off, and while the final itself may have been something of a letdown, the future now looks far brighter with the 24-year-old heading back into the top 20.

    Related

      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Stephens Wins Women's US Open 🏆

      Rob Goldberg
      via Rob Goldberg
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      When Sloane Got $3.7M 🤑

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Nadal Beats del Potro to Advance to US Open Final

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      US Open Tennis 2017 Men's Final Preview

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report