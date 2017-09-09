Baylor Loses to Texas-San Antonio for 2nd Straight Shocking Upset to Start Year

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Matt Rhule era as head football coach at Baylor is off to a bad start after the Bears were defeated by Texas-San Antonio, 17-10, on Saturday.

One week after Liberty pulled off a stunning 48-45 upset over Baylor, the Bears were unable to hold serve at McLane Stadium by losing to UTSA.

While the final score makes the game appear close, UTSA statistically dominated Baylor on the field. The Roadrunners outgained Baylor 375-274, had six more first downs (20-14), controlled the ball for 38:52 of game time and went 7-of-16 on third down.

Baylor quarterback Anu Solomon has struggled in his transition to the program after previously playing at Arizona. He went 10-of-26 for 121 yards with one touchdown and one interception in defeat.

UTSA has been a member of Conference USA since 2013. The program has made just one bowl appearance in its first five years as an FBS program, losing to New Mexico in the New Mexico Bowl last December.

After a disappointing 7-6 record in 2016, Baylor is struggling to show any signs of life against what was supposed to be the easy portion of its schedule. Things will only get more difficult from this point forward with next week's game at Duke before opening Big 12 play against Oklahoma on Sept. 23.