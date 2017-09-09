Jose Abreu Hits for Cycle vs. Giants; MLB's 7th in 2017

Matt Marton/Associated Press

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu became the seventh player in Major League Baseball this season to hit for the cycle, accomplishing the feat on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants.

Per MLB on Twitter, Abreu finished his cycle with a triple in the eighth inning:

Abreu got his night started with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning off Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija. He followed that up with a double in the third inning and a single in the seventh inning before getting the triple to complete his four-hit masterpiece.

Per CSN Chicago's Christopher Kamka, Abreu became the sixth player in White Sox history to hit for the cycle and first to do it since Jose Valentin in April 2000:

Abreu also joins a list of players to hit for the cycle this season that includes Wil Myers, Trea Turner, Carlos Gomez, Nolan Arenado, Cody Bellinger and Evan Longoria.

Abreu is having his best season since he was named American League Rookie of the Year in 2014. His four hits on Saturday raised his average to .300, and his .531 slugging percentage coming into Saturday was his best since that rookie campaign.