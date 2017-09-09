    Josh Rosen Throws for 329 Yards, 5 TDs in UCLA's Blowout Win over Hawaii

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2017

    UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen throws his first pass complete for 18 yards against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

    UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen's hot streak continued on Saturday, as he threw for 329 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-23 win over Hawaii at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

    The Bruins' tweeted out numbers from Rosen's incredible day against the Rainbow Warriors defense:

    Since trailing 38-10 at halftime against Texas A&M in the season opener on Sept. 3, Rosen has looked like one of the nation's best quarterbacks.

    Over his past six quarters, Rosen has thrown for 710 yards and all nine of his touchdowns. The junior has yet to throw an interception in 84 pass attempts.

    Per ESPN Stats & Info, Rosen became the first Pac-12 quarterback to have a game with at least 300 passing yards, five touchdowns and a completion percentage of at least 85 percent in 20 years.

    It's felt like just a matter of time before Rosen has his breakout season for the Bruins. He came to UCLA with otherworldly hype as a 5-star recruit and top-ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2015 recruiting class, per Scout.com.

    A shoulder injury limited Rosen to just six games in 2016, but he's shown no lingering effects through two starts this season.

