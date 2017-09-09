Baker Mayfield's 3 TDs Lead Oklahoma to Road Win over Ohio State

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

A big night from Baker Mayfield helped No. 5 Oklahoma earn a 31-16 road upset over No. 2 Ohio State.

The senior threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns—all in the second half—as the Sooners avenged their nonconference loss from last season.

While the Buckeyes led 13-10 late in the third quarter, Oklahoma rattled off 21 straight points on the way to a huge win Saturday night in Columbus.

Mayfield then capped the night off with a savage celebration on the road:

Oklahoma moved the football well early, but it couldn't turn that into points in the first half. Things changed in the second half, however. The offense finally came alive, with Mayfield torching the Ohio State defense.

The Sooners scored touchdowns on four of six drives after halftime, with the quarterback looking the part of a Heisman Trophy contender.

Although the team rushed for just 2.8 yards per carry, Mayfield spread the ball around to nine different receivers in the win, none of them topping 100 yards. He completed 16 of his 17 passes in the second half.

Meanwhile, J.T. Barrett had one of the worst passing games of his career for Ohio State, finishing 19-of-35 for 183 yards and an interception.

The internet wasn't forgiving:

The Ohio State senior added 66 yards on the ground while J.K. Dobbins came through with 72 rushing yards and a touchdown, but it wasn't enough to avoid an embarrassing offensive performance for the Buckeyes.

It was a defensive battle for both teams at the start, with neither side able to get into the end zone in what became a 3-3 score at halftime.

Score aside, the general consensus was that Oklahoma was the better team in the first half if not for several miscues:

The Sooners finally added a field goal before the end of the half, but they could have had much more after outgaining their opponent 222-92 at halftime. Two turnovers and a missed field goal helped keep the game even.

Meanwhile, the lack of scoring was completely new for Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer, per ESPN Stats and Info:

The second half was much a much different story, with points finally going on the scoreboard.

Ohio State was the first to break the ice, with Dobbins scoring on a six-yard touchdown run. The Sooners answered on the very next drive, though, with Mayfield finding Dimitri Flowers for a 36-yard touchdown. This was the start of what became an offensive showcase for the Big 12 squad.

Shortly after giving up a field goal, they drove 92 yards on four plays to take the first lead of the game.

The 18-yard touchdown to Lee Morris gave the visitors a 17-13 advantage, with many impressed by the quarterback play:

This mindset didn't change after his third touchdown pass, which extended the lead to 24-13:

An interception and ensuing touchdown pushed the Sooners' advantage to 31-13, causing plenty of home fans to start searching for the exits.

The Buckeyes could only muster a field goal from there as the disappointing loss eventually came to an end.

With this much-hyped battle now in the rear-view mirror, the schedule certainly lightens up for both teams.

Oklahoma will return home to face 1-1 Tulane, which suffered a 23-21 loss to Navy on Saturday. Ohio State will host Army, which is now 2-0 behind the dangerous triple-option offense.