UFC 215 Results: The Real Winners and Losers from Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2

0 of 8

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

More turmoil allowed Amanda Nunes to headline UFC 215 event just two months after UFC president Dana White said she never would headline again (h/t CBSSports.com's Brian Campbell). The rematch with Valentina Shevchenko would give her a platform to redeem herself, but not everything went as planned.

The most important plan for Nunes did come through—she retained the UFC bantamweight championship by split decision. She just didn't get back in the good graces of MMA fans.

Rafael dos Anjos made a statement in the co-main event with a first-round submission over Neil Magny. The former lightweight king looked outstanding and every bit of a welterweight contender.

Those are just the big stories exiting Edmonton and UFC 215. There were plenty of other winners and losers when the cage door closed.

Wondering who are those fortunate, and unfortunate, souls? Here are the real winners and losers from Edmonton.

Full UFC 215 fight card results appear at the end.