FAU Football Team Will Remain in Wisconsin Indefinitely Due to Hurricane Irma

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Florida Atlantic football team will avoid Hurricane Irma by staying in Wisconsin following the team's 31-14 loss to the Badgers Saturday.

According to Myron Medcalf of ESPN, "Wisconsin officials have offered Florida Atlantic the use of its training facilities, lodging and other resources" to help FAU remain in Madison indefinitely.

Florida governor Rick Scott has ordered mass evacuations throughout much of the state in preparation for the hurricane.

Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Brock Long expects millions to be without power for several days or weeks, per Miranda Green and Rene Marsh of CNN.

Several Florida schools canceled or postponed their football games for the weekend, including Florida and Florida State. Miami and South Florida were both scheduled to play on the road but canceled their games due to concerns about the ability to return home.

However, the Owls traveled to Wisconsin with 23 family members before ultimately deciding to remain in town for as long as necessary.

"I give [athletic director Barry Alvarez] credit," FAU athletic director Pat Chun said. "Him and his staff made it very clear to us they would make any and all accommodations necessary to ensure that if the stay was elongated, they would assist us in any way possible."

Florida Atlantic is scheduled to host Bethune-Cookman next Saturday, although it remains to be seen whether that game will go on as scheduled.