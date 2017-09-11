    Barcelona vs. Juventus: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2017

    FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with his teammate Jordi Alba after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Espanyol at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
    Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

    A surging Juventus squad will travel to Catalonia on Tuesday to take on Barcelona in their first UEFA Champions League match of the 2017-18 season.

    The two teams are favourites to make it out of Group D, one of the toughest in the competition, with Olympiacos and Sporting also present. A good start would go a long way toward qualifying, and for the Bianconeri, the match comes at a great time.

    Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming clash.

         

    Date: Tuesday, September 12

    Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

    Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

    TV Info: Fox Sports 2 (U.S.)

    Live Stream: BT Sport Extra (UK), Fox Soccer 2Go

         

    Preview

    Juventus have enjoyed a perfect start to the 2017-18 Serie A season and continued their solid form on Saturday, beating Chievo 3-0 at home.

    As shared by the Champions League's official Twitter account, Paulo Dybala got on the scoresheet yet again, and his start to the campaign has been sensational:

    La Joya sank Barcelona last year with a brace in the first leg of their quarter-final meeting, arguably his best outing of the season. He moved back into a midfield role and saw his scoring numbers shrink as a result but seems to have recovered this year.

    The Bianconeri have one or two minor health concerns, as Mario Mandzukic left the contest with a knock and Alex Sandro was sidelined with the flu. Juan Cuadrado will also be suspended after his red card in last year's final, but Douglas Costa started Saturday's match and is a natural replacement.

    Barcelona also enjoyed a productive weekend, as Lionel Messi bagged a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over local rivals Espanyol. ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden was impressed:

    The Catalans did not have a great summer and looked very vulnerable in the Supercopa loss against Real Madrid, but their start to the La Liga season has been good so far―even if they've yet to face a good team.

    In many ways, the visit of Juventus is the perfect test to find out just how good his side is for manager Ernesto Valverde. He's unlikely to give Ousmane Dembele or Paulinho a debut and will instead rely on the players who powered the squad last year.

    TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 09: Gianluigi Buffon of Juventus looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus and AC Chievo Verona on September 9, 2017 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)
    Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

    That includes an in-form Messi and Ivan Rakitic, who was everywhere against Espanyol. Luis Suarez was unlucky with his finishing but also showed his form is improving.

    Juventus have shown some defensive weaknesses this season―to be expected after the departure of Leonardo Bonucci―and Real cut through the Blaugrana defence like butter. There could be a lot of goals in this match, which would be good news for neutrals.

    Prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Juventus

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Hazard: Morata's Good 'But Needs to Score with His Feet'

      Graham Read
      via Express.co.uk
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Poch: Harry Kane Is My Gabriel Batistuta

      Dominic King for the Daily Mail
      via Mail Online
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Prem Stars Attend NFL Launch Party

      Ben Church For Mailonline
      via Mail Online
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Palace Target Roy Hodgson as Manager

      Sami Mokbel for the Daily Mail
      via Mail Online