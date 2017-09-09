College Football Scores 2017: Key Players from Top 25 Teams' Week 2 Results

Tony Ding/Associated Press

The Michigan Wolverines were not as sharp in their home opener against Cincinnati as they were in their Week 1 game against Florida, but Jim Harbaugh's team was not about to let the Bearcats get out of Michigan Stadium with a victory.

No. 8 Michigan once again used its dominant defense to set the tone in a 36-14 victory. Quarterback Wilton Speight threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Ty Isaac turned in his second straight memorable performance by running for 133 yards on 20 carries.

Harbaugh was unhappy with his team's offensive consistency, and he believes that unit can perform better than it showed against the Bearcats.

"We had the feeling coming out of this game that we stopped ourselves," Harbaugh said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

The Wolverines were dominant on the defensive end, as Michigan held Cincinnati to 200 yards overall and just 68 came on the ground.

No. 1 Alabama had no issues with overmatched Fresno State in its home opener, as the Crimson Tide recorded a 41-10 triumph.

Alabama took care of the Bulldogs in routine fashion as quarterback Jalen Hurts was effective on the ground with 154 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 14 of 18 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

The key to the game was the difference between the two teams on the ground. Alabama had a 305-58 rushing edge on the Bulldogs.

Top 25 Scores and Stats

Winner, Score, Loser, Key Stat

Alabama (1), 41-10, Fresno State, Alabama outgains Fresno State, 305-58, on the ground.

Penn State (4), 33-14, Pittsburgh, Penn State: one turnover and one penalty; Pittsburgh: three turnovers and six penalties.

Michigan (8), 36-14, Cincinnati, Michigan outgains Cincinnati, 193-68, on the ground.

Wisconsin (9), 31-14, Florida Atlantic, Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor runs for 223 yards, three TDs.

Louisville (17), 47-35, North Carolina, WR Jaylen Smith: nine receptions for 183 yards, one TD.

Virginia Tech (18), 27-0, Delaware, Delaware: 36:47-23:13 time-of-possession advantage.

Kansas State (19), 55-7, Charlotte, Kansas State outgains Charlotte, 493-168.

TCU (23), 28-7, Arkansas, TCU had a 24-13 edge versus Arkansas in first downs.

Tennessee (25), 42-7, Indiana State, Tennessee: 235-93 edge in passing yards.

Stars of the Week

Louisville QB Lamar Jackson

Don't tell Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson that one Heisman Trophy is enough.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner put on an explosive show in Louisville's 47-35 triumph over North Carolina. Jackson completed 25 of 39 passes for 393 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions as his razor-sharp passing was able to trigger the Louisville offense.

However, Jackson was a lot more than just a passer against the Tar Heels. He also carried the ball 19 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns.

Jackson came through with a dominant fourth quarter. North Carolina had a 28-27 lead going into the final frame, but Jackson ran for two touchdowns and passed for one more to secure the win.

North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora explained what made Jackson so difficult to defend.

"When you're in a situation, in a one-on-one with him, in open space, he's going to win. And there's times when you're in a two-on-one in open space he's going to win. There aren't a whole lot of guys that can do that," Fedora said, per the AP (h/t ESPN.com).

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor

Morry Gash/Associated Press

It was a brilliant game for Badgers freshman running back Jonathan Taylor, but there was little joy in the Wisconsin locker room after its 31-14 victory over Florida Atlantic.

Taylor ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, but head coach Paul Chryst was unhappy with mistakes that manifested themselves in three turnovers and inconsistent performance on short-yardage plays.

Taylor echoed his coach's stance when he was asked about his explosive rushing performance. "What I remember most about today would be the little things—ball security, just having one guy take me down," Taylor said, per the AP (h/t ESPN.com).

Penn State RB Saquon Barkley

The Penn State Nittany Lions were a bit frustrated when they went into the locker room with a 14-3 halftime lead over Pittsburgh.

Penn State had scored a couple of touchdowns in the opening quarter but were blanked in the second. The Nittany Lions used halftime to regroup, and Saquon Barkley provided much of the impetus with two touchdowns in the final 30 minutes.

Barkley caught a 46-yard TD pass from quarterback Trace McSorley early in the third quarter, and he ran eight yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Barkley carried 14 times for 88 yards in the game, and he also caught four passes for 45 yards.

"We felt that we could get on the edge, and (offensive coordinator) Joe Moorhead and these guys do an excellent job of game planning and seeing what we have to fix in the second half," Barkley told ESPN reporter Holly Rowe after the game.