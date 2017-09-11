Chelsea vs. Qarabag FK: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea open their 2017-18 UEFA Champions League campaign with a visit from Azerbaijan champions Qarabag FK at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

The Blues are back in the competition, having missed out last season, but face a team who are in the Champions League group stages for the first time in their history.

As such, little will be expected of Qarabag in their debut in Europe's top competition, particularly with Atletico Madrid and Roma making up the rest of Group C.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's clash.

Date: Tuesday, September 12

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), Fox Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport app, Fox Soccer 2Go

Preview

Chelsea go into the game in good form after three consecutive Premier League wins and with Eden Hazard back fit and available after injury.

The Belgium international was introduced as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday as he works his way back to full fitness after a broken ankle and may not start against Qarabag.

However, Antonio Conte does have plenty of options and may use the same formation as in the win over Leicester, which would be a good option in Europe, according to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Saturday's win also saw summer signing Davide Zappacosta make his Chelsea debut, and he could be involved in midweek, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

One player who looks certain to start for Chelsea is Alvaro Morata, who has adjusted to life in England well with three goals already in the Premier League.

Morata was part of the Real Madrid squad that won the Champions League in 2014 and last season, and on current form, he will take some stopping, as the competition's Twitter account notes:

Qarabag will be the great unknowns of the group, although they have started their domestic season well with three straight wins.

They made it through the group stages via the qualifiers, where they saw off FC Samtredia of Georgia, FC Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova and beat FC Copenhagen in the play-offs on away goals.

However, the Premier League champions are a different proposition altogether, and on home turf against opposition inexperienced at this level, the hosts will be expected to kick off their campaign with a comfortable win.