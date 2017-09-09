Manchester United Transfer News: David De Gea Latest, Isco Contract Rumours

Alex Morton/Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly pick up interest in Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea this summer after president Florentino Perez told Keylor Navas he can leave Los Blancos. Elsewhere, United target Isco is set to sign a new contract at Madrid.

The Mirror's Liam Prenderville cited a report from Spanish outlet Diario Gol, which wrote that Perez has informed Navas this season "will be his last at the Bernabeu," and a move for De Gea will be launched after the 2018 World Cup.

Madrid's incessant interest in De Gea has become a topic of discussion in just about every transfer window since the Spaniard's 2011 move from Atletico Madrid, but Navas has done a good job in goal for Los Merengues.

Reports of Perez's renewed efforts to sign De Gea come after Nick Howson of International Business Times (h/t Yahoo) said the stopper had enlisted Madrid captain Sergio Ramos to help him get the move:

Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane made some modest purchases in Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos this past summer, so one would assume the funds will be available next summer for the club to spend bigger on new blood.

For now, though, De Gea appears committed to the United cause, and he took to Twitter after Saturday's 2-2 draw at Stoke City with a statement of intent reinforcing his admiration for his club:

De Gea has a contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2019, with the option to extend it for a further year, meaning United have room to demand the player sees out more of his deal.

The Red Devils No. 1 was a vital figure in the draw against the Potters on Saturday, and MUTV's Stewart Gardner lavished praise upon one particular move in De Gea's display:

Meanwhile, Isco looks likely to turn down the advances of his admirers and sign a new contract at the Bernabeu. Perez spoke to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, per Joe Short of the Daily Express:

"Isco arrived here when he was very young and all he has done is improve.

"He is currently playing as we believed he would turn out.

"We will be announcing his contract renewal in the coming days, a renewal which is a done deal."

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan gave some indication as to how Isco's importance to the club has risen over the past year, with his current deal set to expire next summer:

Short cited a report from The Sun that said Tottenham Hotspur were rivals for Isco's signature, although a contract renewal would end both their interests "in the short term."

The midfielder has come to play a more prominent role in the Madrid setup under Zidane, starting in two of their three league fixtures this term, a move that looks to have reinvigorated his desire to stay in the capital.