US Open Tennis 2017 Results: Women's Final Score and Men's Final Predictions

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Unseeded and unheralded, Sloane Stephens played nearly perfect tennis and defeated Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 to win the U.S. Open title at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York.

Stephens was expected to have a difficult time contending with the 15th-seeded Keys' strengh and power. However, Stephens used her steady ground strokes and opportunistic approaches to dominate her opponent.

After splitting the first four games on serve, Stephens broke her opponent and followed up with a clean serving game to suddenly take charge.

While Keys was able to win her next service game, she could not break Stephens even though her serve had far less velocity than Keys' first serve.

Stephens closed out the first set with another break and refused to allow Keys to have any hope in the second set.

Keys looked like she would win the fifth game, which she led at love-40. However, Stephens came roaring back to win the game, and Keys was unable to contain her emotions at that point.

Stephens simply refused to make unforced errors, and that steely approach helped her finish the match in dominating fashion. She had two championship points that Keys staved off in the final game before she came back to win the match.

"It's incredible," Stephens said as she was interviewed by ESPN's Tom Rinaldi. "I had surgery January 23rd, and I've had an incredible journey. I wouldn't change it for the world."

The two American competitors embraced warmly after the match, and Stephens became the first American woman other than either Serena or Venus Williams to win a Grand Slam event since Jennifer Capriati won the Australian Open in 2002, per the New York Times' Christopher Clarey.

Stephens is the first woman to clinch the U.S. Open with a 6-0 final set since Chris Evert defeated Evonne Goolagong in 1976, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Stephens was the 957th ranked player in the world just under six weeks ago.

Men's Championship

Rafael Nadal may have been as disappointed as the rest of the tennis world when he didn't get to face Roger Federer in the U.S. Open semifinals.

However, after a momentary lapse in the first set, Nadal showed Juan Martin del Potro that he was not about to allow his opponent to continue his eye-opening run to the final.

Nadal was nearly in top form as he came away with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 victory over del Potro and will face South African Kevin Anderson in the championship match Sunday.

Nadal, the top seed in the Open, has gotten better as the tournament has progressed. If he can beat Anderson, Nadal will earn his second Grand Slam title of the year as he was victorious in the French Open.

While Nadal is clearly a brilliant clay-court player, he has been very sharp on the hard courts in New York. He has long been one of the game's premier artists, and he has also used his tremendous shot-making ability to frustrate his opponents throughout his U.S. Open.

Federer had lost to del Potro in four sets in the quarterfinals.

Anderson, the 28th-seed in the tournament and 32nd-ranked player in the world, defeated Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal. He will attempt to get the best of Nadal with his huge serve as his primary weapon.

"I was playing so-so at the beginning of the tournament, and I have been playing better and better every day," Nadal said after beating del Potro, per Peter Bodo of ESPN.com. "I wake up today and say to myself, 'Today is the day that I need to play with the right energy, and I need to increase the level of my game.'"

Prediction

Nadal is the No. 1 player in the world and he is at the top of his game. The only way the 6'8" Anderson is likely to beat him is if he can dominate with his first serve from start to finish.

Nadal is likely to figure him out fairly quickly. He is simply too creative and too sharp to fall short at this point.

Anderson is a game opponent who has performed extremely well and has risen above expectations. Anderson could get off to a good start and steal the first set, but Nadal will take charge of this match and win in four sets.