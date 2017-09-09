Lamar Jackson Lights Up UNC for 525 Total Yards, 6 TDs in Win

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson must have another Heisman Trophy on his mind.

For the second straight week, the 2016 Heisman winner exceeded 400 yards from scrimmage, torching North Carolina for 525 total yards and six touchdowns in the No. 17 Louisville Cardinals' 47-35 Week 2 win over the Tar Heels on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

In total, he finished 25-of-39 through the air for 393 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 19 times for 132 yards and three scores as well.

That included the longest play of his career, per ESPN:

ESPN Stats & Information put his gaudy numbers in context:

Jackson is making a habit of this. He opened the season by overwhelming the Purdue Boilermakers, accumulating 485 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. He was even better this week, leaving him arguably atop the favorites for the 2017 Heisman.

Not surprisingly, his praises were once again sung across social media, and the comparisons were prevalent as well. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller and Ian Kenyon and SI.com's Jonathan Jones all referenced various NFL quarterbacks when analyzing his game:

Still, Jackson has plenty to prove this season as Louisville seeks to be in the playoff picture again this year after its disappointing finish in 2016. The Cardinals will face a huge test next Saturday as they host the defending national champion Clemson Tigers at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

The Tigers have a far better defense than either Purdue or North Carolina, of course, and arguably the best defensive line in college football.

There's little question Jackson is one of the most explosive and entertaining players in the nation, and he should continue to put up gaudy numbers. But beating an elite team like Clemson and putting the Cardinals firmly in the College Football Playoff hunt is the next test for Jackson as he continues his ascent.