Omega European Masters 2017: Scott Hend Holds Lead After Saturday Action

Foggy conditions forced a postponement in play on Saturday at the Omega European Masters in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, and darkness ultimately cut the third round short, but that didn't keep Scott Hend from remaining atop the leaderboard.

The leader after Friday's play wasn't at his best on Saturday, shooting two-over through 13 holes, but he remained 11-under for the tournament and two strokes ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick, Darren Fichardt and Fabrizio Zanotti.

Six players—Lucas Bjerregaard, Dean Burmester, Marcus Fraser, Alexander Bjork, Richard Sterne and Thongchai Jaidee—remained in striking distance at three strokes back.

