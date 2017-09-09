    Aroldis Chapman Reinstated as Yankees Closer

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees in action during a game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 25, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Mariners defeated the Yankees 2-1. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    After losing the job to Dellin Betances, Aroldis Chapman is back in the role of New York Yankees closer.

    Yankees manager Joe Girardi announced Chapman will handle ninth-inning duties—at least for Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers—per baseball writer Max Wildstein.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      D-Backs' Streak Ends at 13 with Loss to Padres

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Tribe Win 16th Straight, 2nd Best Since '77

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Perez Wins 7th in a Row; Rangers Rally to Beat Yankees

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Darvish Becomes Fastest Pitcher to 1,000 Ks (128)

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report