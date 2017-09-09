Aroldis Chapman Reinstated as Yankees Closer

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

After losing the job to Dellin Betances, Aroldis Chapman is back in the role of New York Yankees closer.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi announced Chapman will handle ninth-inning duties—at least for Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers—per baseball writer Max Wildstein.

