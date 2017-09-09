J.J. Watt Announces Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser Has Reached $30 Million

J.J. Watt Announces Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser Has Reached $30 MillionSeptember 9, 2017
BRETT COOMER/Getty Images
Houston Texans star J.J. Watt announced via Twitter on Saturday his fund for Hurricane Harvey relief has reached $30 million.
Watt began the effort Aug. 27 and hoped to raise $200,000. He increased the goal incrementally as more donations poured in. Last Sunday, he shared photos of supplies that were headed to areas impacted by Harvey:
JJ Watt @JJWatt
This is what we'll be distributing today https://t.co/YVyOC4jRaj2017-9-3 13:15:24
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.