J.J. Watt Announces Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser Has Reached $30 Million

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt announced via Twitter on Saturday his fund for Hurricane Harvey relief has reached $30 million.

Watt began the effort Aug. 27 and hoped to raise $200,000. He increased the goal incrementally as more donations poured in. Last Sunday, he shared photos of supplies that were headed to areas impacted by Harvey:

