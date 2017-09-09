    J.J. Watt Announces Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser Has Reached $30 Million

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2017

    NFL Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt helps distribute relief supplies to people impacted by Hurricane Harvey on September 3, 2017, in Houston. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund has raised more than $18 million to date to help those affected by the storm. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Brett Coomer (Photo credit should read BRETT COOMER/AFP/Getty Images)
    BRETT COOMER/Getty Images

    Houston Texans star J.J. Watt announced via Twitter on Saturday his fund for Hurricane Harvey relief has reached $30 million.      

    Watt began the effort Aug. 27 and hoped to raise $200,000. He increased the goal incrementally as more donations poured in. Last Sunday, he shared photos of supplies that were headed to areas impacted by Harvey:

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.        

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Steelers, Tuitt Agree to 5-Yr/$60M Extension

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bennett's Attorney Accuses LVPD of 'Smear Campaign'

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Apologizes for Tweet Referencing Mexico Earthquake

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Get Hyped for the Season with 🔥 Texans Gear

      Fanatics
      via Fanatics