EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 4 Results and Top Scorers

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Manchester United saw their lead at the top of the table cut after a 2-2 draw with Stoke City, as Romelu Lukaku moved clear at the top of the goalscoring charts.

The Belgium international struck his fourth Premier League goal of the season, his first shot initially parried by goalkeeper Jack Butland before he fired home the rebound.

James Robson of the Manchester Evening News was quick to praise Lukaku for his finishing ability:

However, two goals from Stoke's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting denied the Red Devils victory as the game finished all square.

Manchester City moved level on points with United, and Gabriel Jesus also rose up the goalscoring charts with a double in the 5-0 win over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Joining the Brazilian on three goals is Chelsea's Alvaro Morata, who grabbed his third of the season, as the Blues beat Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Danny Welbeck also finds his name soaring up the list, his two goals against Bournemouth helping Arsenal recover from two straight defeats with a win.

Completing the list of players on three goals is Leicester's Jamie Vardy, who netted a penalty against Chelsea after he had been brought down by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Read on for a roundup of Saturday's Premier League action, complete with the latest top-flight standings and leading goalscorers.

Premier League Results

Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool

Arsenal 3-0 AFC Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Southampton 0-2 Watford

Stoke City 2-2 Manchester United

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester United - 10 (+10)

2. Manchester City - 10 (+8)

3. Chelsea - 9 (+3)

4. Watford - 8 (+4)

5. Tottenham - 7 (+4)

6. Huddersfield Town - 7 (+4)

7. Liverpool - 7 (0)

8. West Brom - 7 (0)

9. Arsenal - 6 (-1)

10. Stoke - 5 (0)

12. Southampton - 5 (-1)

12. Burnley - 4 (0)

13. Brighton - 4 (-2)

14. Swansea City - 4 (-2)

15. Everton - 4 (-4)

16. Newcastle United - 3 (0)

17. Leicester - 3 (-2)

18. Crystal Palace - 0 (-6)

19. Bournemouth - 0 (-7)

20. West Ham United - 0 (-8)

Top Scorers (Goals)

Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United (4)

Alvaro Morata, Chelsea (3)

Danny Welbeck, Arsenal (3)

Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City (3)

Sadio Mane, Liverpool (3)

Jamie Vardy, Leicester (3)

Lukaku Leads the Way as United Stutter

Manchester United remain top of the pile but once again they found it tough going at the home of Stoke City, who were good value for a point.

Choupo-Moting put the hosts ahead right before half-time, the first goal the Red Devils have conceded in the Premier League this season.

However, United were level within minutes, Paul Pogba's header hitting Marcus Rashford before flying past Butland.

Opta noted the impact the youngster has had at Old Trafford:

Lukaku then fired Jose Mourinho's men ahead before Choupo-Moting headed home his second of the afternoon to level it up.

City Hammer Liverpool

Manchester City cruised to a 5-0 victory over Liverpool with Sergio Aguero opening the scoring before Jesus scored twice and substitute Leroy Sane also grabbed a double.

The Brazilian also had a goal chalked off for offside, but even so, his goalscoring form since moving to England makes for impressive reading, per the Premier League's official Twitter account:

City's task was made easier by the dismissal of Sadio Mane after he caught goalkeeper Ederson in the face with a flying boot, the Brazilian subsequently departing on a stretcher.

Sane arrived with City already 3-0 up but added two goals and showed again he seems to enjoy playing against the top teams, per Squawka:

It was an emphatic win for the hosts, but the game undoubtedly changed with Mane's red card, as City took full advantage of the Reds being a man down and offering up some generous defending.

Welbeck at the Double for Arsenal

Arsenal left Alexis Sanchez on the bench but were inspired by Welbeck's double as they took all three points from a must-win game after defeats to Stoke City and and Liverpool.

The former Manchester United man struck after just six minutes before setting up Alexandre Lacazette for the second and making the game safe with Arsenal's third of the afternoon.

Goal's Chris Wheatley noted how impressive his all-round performance had been:

The win puts Arsenal back on track, albeit against obliging opponents who are still to pick up a point yet this season.