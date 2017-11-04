Report: Vontae Davis out vs. Texans with Groin Injury Despite Colts Announcement

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday that cornerback Vontae Davis will miss Sunday's game against the Houston Texans for non-injury-related reasons.

But according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Davis won't play because he "believes he needs treatment and time off as a result of the groin injury that caused him to miss the first three games of the regular season."



Florio added that "it's possible that the Colts have been failing to disclose a groin problem with Davis when they should have been, and that suddenly scratching him due to a groin injury that dates back more than two months would look fishy."

Davis, 29, had established himself as one of the game's best cornerbacks during his tenure with the Colts, though he had a down season in 2016. According to Pro Football Focus, "Davis' QB rating allowed more than doubled (85.1) and his PFF grade nearly fell out of the top 100 (47.3, 98th in NFL)."

But a healthy and productive Davis is key for a Colts defense that has struggled mightily against the pass in recent years.

His health is becoming a concern, however. Davis missed two games last season and was injured to start the 2017 campaign with the nagging groin issue.

"It stinks not having Vontae out there. He's our No. 1 corner," coach Chuck Pagano said when the team announced Davis would miss the beginning of the season in early September, per Mike Wells of ESPN.com. "It's unfortunate, but injuries happen. It's next man up. We have guys in here, some that are really young, some that are new. It's my job to get them ready to play winning football."

That sentiment still holds. With Davis out of action, the Colts will likely turn to a pair of rookies, Quincy Wilson and Nate Hairston, while Rashaan Melvin, who starts opposite of Davis, will need to step up his play as the team's top option at the position.