Matt Jones Released by Indianapolis Colts

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday they waived running back Matt Jones.

The Colts also placed offensive guard Adam Redmond on the active roster. Redmond had been a member of Indianapolis' practice squad.

The move comes a week after the Washington Redskins waived Jones after he had played two years for the team.

Mike Chappell of CBS 4 in Indianapolis noted Redmond will give the Colts much-needed flexibility on the offensive line:

Depth wasn't as much of an issue at running back, where the Colts still have Frank Gore, Robert Turbin and Marlon Mack.

Jones ran for 950 yards and six touchdowns in 20 games for Washington. He also caught 27 passes for 377 yards and a touchdown.

Since he's only 24, Jones will almost certainly get another opportunity in the NFL, whether another team claims him off waivers or waits for him to hit free agency. He also averaged a healthy 4.6 yards per carry and earned a 74.4 overall grade on Pro Football Focus in 2016.

Jones would be a solid low-cost solution for a team looking to bolster its backfield early into the 2017 regular season.