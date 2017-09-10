    US Open Tennis 2017 Men's Final: Live Stream for Rafael Nadal vs. Kevin Anderson

    Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates a point against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their 2017 US Open Men's Singles semifinals match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
    DON EMMERT/Getty Images

    Rafael Nadal and Kevin Anderson will battle it out for the 2017 U.S. Open men's title on Sunday, with the top seed eyeing his third title at Flushing Meadows, New York, while his opponent is going for his first-ever Grand Slam crown.

    ESPN and Eurosport are providing television coverage, with the match also streamed on WatchESPN or via the Eurosport Player.

    For Nadal, this is his third Grand Slam final of 2017, and the 23rd of his career, per ESPN Stats & Info:

    However, it is the first time in four years he has been in the final in New York, although the last time he made it, he went on to lift the title after beating Novak Djokovic, as noted by SuperSport:

    If Nadal does taste victory against Anderson, he will join an exclusive list of players to have won three or more U.S. Open titles, as noted by ATP Media Info:

    Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch notes that the Spaniard's winning record is extraordinary when it comes to Grand Slam events:

    Anderson, meanwhile, will be facing a new experience having never even made it past the fourth round of a Grand Slam before.

    Tennis commentator David Law said it is evident just how much his superb run in his year's tournament in New York means to him:

    Yet he will know Sunday's opponent very well, as Anderson's wife, Kelsey, has demonstrated on Twitter:

    Anderson was ranked 28 for the tournament and is the lowest-ranked player to have reached the men's final at the U.S. Open since rankings were introduced, as noted by Stuart Fraser at The Times:

    Nadal has grown in strength as the tournament has progressed, having dropped a set in both his first- and second-round wins.

    Per the ATP World Tour, Nadal has never lost to Anderson, while a dominant performance against Juan Martin del Potro in the semi-final means he will be the favourite to scoop a third title on Sunday.

