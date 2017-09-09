Alvaro Morata, N'Golo Kante Lead Chelsea to Win vs. Leicester City

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chelsea secured a third successive Premier League win with a 2-1 victory over hosts Leicester City at the King Power Stadium thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante.

Morata headed the opener past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel shortly before half-time, and Kante doubled their lead after the break.

Jamie Vardy pulled one back for the hosts from the penalty spot, but it proved to be only a consolation for the Foxes, who have now lost three of their opening four league games.

Chelsea made just one change to their side, bringing in Tiemoue Bakayoko for Willian, as shown by the club's official Twitter account:

The Blues lined up in a 3-4-3 formation, with Cesc Fabregas on the right of the front three, as noted by ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

The Blues had a few early efforts and were on top in the early stages, but they struggled to find a cutting edge, as noted by football journalist Dan Levene:

Morata, with two Premier League goals already this season, was looking bright, although he still has room for improvement as he adapts to life in the Premier League, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

However, with a little under five minutes to go before the break, the Spain international found the breakthrough, heading Cesar Azpilicueta's cross past Schmeichel for the opener.

The goal showcased Morata's superb aerial ability once again, which is almost unrivalled in Europe, as illustrated by Opta:

Morata's third of the campaign also meant Chelsea went into the break ahead, a deserved scoreline as illustrated by Squawka:

Leicester made two changes at half-time, sending on Andy King and Demerai Gray for Marc Albrighton and Islam Slimani, but they fell further behind within minutes of the restart.

Former Leicester midfielder Kante was the goalscorer, firing a low shot from range past Schmeichel.

The goalkeeper's reactions coming under some scrutiny from Kinsella:

The game looked to be over with the second goal, until the hosts were given a glimmer of hope after being awarded a penalty when Thibaut Courtois was adjudged to have brought down Vardy.

The Leicester striker got straight up and subsequently converted the spot-kick to make it 2-1, a goal his typically harrying performance had deserved, per Kinsella:

Chelsea then had a penalty shout of their own after a tangle between Gray and Victor Moses, but the referee waved the appeals away and play continued.

Antonio Conte made changes as the second half wore on, sending on Davide Zappacosta for his Chelsea debut, replacing Moses, while Eden Hazard came on for Fabregas.

The Chelsea coach was obviously concerned by the increasing threat offered by the Foxes, although they were not helped by Riyad Mahrez, who was having an off-day, per Kinsella:

A frantic finish then ensued, with Vardy guilty of missing two chances late on, while Willian could have put the game beyond doubt after a superb pass from Hazard, but he fired straight at Schmeichel.

Ultimately, the Blues held on for an important away win on a day they also welcomed key man Hazard back from injury and saw Morata show his quality in front of goal yet again.

Conte's men also showed the steel and determination that were a vital component of last season's title win, and the opening-day defeat to Burnley seems a distant memory after three straight wins.