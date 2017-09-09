NCAA Regulations Block Donations to Coach Kelvin Sampson for Hurricane Harvey

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Houston head basketball coach Kelvin Sampson led a fundraising drive for victims of Hurricane Harvey, asking fellow coaches on Twitter to send shoes and shirts to those affected by the storm and its subsequent flooding, according to Larry Seward of KHOU.com.

But the NCAA's rules have left Houston in risk of punishment if it gives those shoes and shirts away.

"They don't want us sending all this nice gear to the top recruit in Houston," Lauren Dubois, the senior associate athletics director for Houston, told Seward. "But obviously that is not our intention at all."

"Dubois said the program risks punishment if they give anything to potential recruits, their parents or youth leagues. So, the university first offered everything to the Red Cross, Star of Hope and Hurricane Harvey relief. All had different needs."

The university is asking other charities to take the donations and give them away so it can remain in compliance with NCAA regulations. Despite those complications, however, Sampson has avoided public frustration.

"When you do something out of the goodness of your heart, when you have so many people around you helping, it's not hard," he told Seward.

The University's drive is just one example of the various athletes and sports organizations in the region joining the recovery effort in Houston. Most notably, the Texans' J.J. Watt has helped raise over $30 million in his Houston Flood Relief Fund.