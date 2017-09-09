7 Dream Opponents for Asuka on WWE's Main Roster

7 Dream Opponents for Asuka on WWE's Main RosterSeptember 9, 2017
Following an unfortunate arm injury, Asuka formally relinquished the NXT Women's Championship on Wednesday's episode of NXT.
Instead of proclaiming her intentions to regain the title, Asuka announced she was in negotiations to join the main roster, which would make her the first person to go from NXT to Raw or SmackDown while maintaining an undefeated streak.
The Empress of Tomorrow surpassed Goldberg's record a long time ago, and she did it without having to artificially inflate the numbers like WCW did back in the day.
Whether she moves to the red or blue brand, Asuka is going to have a long list of potential rivals who would love to be the first person to defeat her in the middle of the ring.
This slideshow will look at the seven women Asuka needs to fight on the main roster.
7. Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss is one of the few people on the main roster who was in NXT with Asuka, but she's not the same person The Empress of Tomorrow traveled the road with during that time.
Bliss has grown into one of the best performers WWE has, both in the ring and on the mic. It has been amazing to watch her mature over the past year and compete with the best the company has to offer.
It's even more impressive when you consider how she is always the smallest person in the ring. Somehow, she never seems like the underdog because she is so resourceful.
Asuka and Bliss are polar opposites, and that usually makes for a great feud.
6. Sasha Banks
Asuka is known for being one of the most charismatic performers without having to utter a single word, but another woman holds that position on the main roster.
Sasha Banks is flashy, confident and capable of amazing things in the ring. She's called The Boss for a reason.
Both competitors are as over with the WWE Universe as anyone else in the locker room, so putting them in the ring together would create an interesting dynamic in the arena.
5. Mickie James
Despite WWE's failure to book Mickie James at the level she deserves, she is still popular with fans and is capable of helping a lot of young performers.
James is the most experienced Superstar in the women's division by a large margin, and that makes her an ideal choice to feud with Asuka.
They wouldn't even need a title to fight over because they have a history to fuel their storyline. Before James made a full return to the main roster, she stopped by NXT to face Asuka.
James came up short in their match at TakeOver: Toronto, so it would make sense for her to be looking for retribution. The story practically writes itself. WWE just needs to let them do their thing, and they would steal the show.
4. Bayley
Out of the handful of women on the main roster who have crossed paths with Asuka, Bayley is the one with the most unfinished business.
The Empress of Tomorrow may have decimated all her competition, but it was Bayley whom she defeated to become the NXT women's champion.
Their encounters brought a different side out of The Hugger. She had an intensity WWE has failed to draw out of her since she joined the Raw roster.
Asuka could be the perfect person to get Bayley up to the level WWE wants her to be at, and they would undoubtably produce some show-stealing matches in the process.
3. Nia Jax
Nia Jax faced Asuka while they were in NXT together, but that was nearly a year ago. Jax has grown as a performer during her time on the main roster, so she wouldn't be the same rookie Asuka defeated at TakeOver: The End.
It's hard to believe Jax was never the NXT women's champion, but for one reason or another, management never felt it was the right time for her to rule the division.
She is starting to make real progress toward winning the Raw women's title. It's more a matter of when than if she will win the belt.
Once Asuka is healed up and ready to run roughshod over the women's division, Jax would make a great first rival on the main roster, especially if she has a belt to defend.
2. Becky Lynch
Whenever two Superstars have similar finishing moves, fans usually want to see who has the better maneuver.
Rob Van Dam and Eddie Guerrero had dueling frog splashes, Sting and Bret Hart used the same submission hold under different names and countless people have compared superkicks and powerbombs over the years.
Asuka and Becky Lynch both use submissions that punish the arm. Considering we never got to see them lock horns in NXT, it would be a lot of fun to see them try to rip each other's arm off.
Lynch is one of the most popular performers on the roster because she comes across as genuine, especially when talking about her love for the sport.
Asuka has a similarly devoted following. It would be interesting to see who would get the lion's share of the crowd's support if they were to collide.
1. Charlotte Flair
Before Asuka reigned supreme over the NXT women's division for over a year, Charlotte Flair was the top competitor in the developmental system.
By the time Asuka arrived on the scene, Lynch, Charlotte and Banks had already been brought up to the main roster.
While The Queen doesn't have the undefeated streak of Asuka, she is well on her way to becoming one of the most decorated champions in WWE history.
Having these two warriors square off is not only inevitable—it's necessary. They would produce some great matches and raise the bar for everyone else with their physicality.
This is the kind of feud WWE could milk for years. Like Stone Cold and The Rock or John Cena and Randy Orton, Charlotte and Asuka could continually force each other to get better with each encounter.
The seven women on this list need to be put in the ring with Asuka at some point, and the Mae Young Classic could lead to even more additions to the roster. Who would you like to see battle The Empress of Tomorrow?