7 Dream Opponents for Asuka on WWE's Main Roster

Credit: WWE.com

Following an unfortunate arm injury, Asuka formally relinquished the NXT Women's Championship on Wednesday's episode of NXT.

Instead of proclaiming her intentions to regain the title, Asuka announced she was in negotiations to join the main roster, which would make her the first person to go from NXT to Raw or SmackDown while maintaining an undefeated streak.

The Empress of Tomorrow surpassed Goldberg's record a long time ago, and she did it without having to artificially inflate the numbers like WCW did back in the day.

Whether she moves to the red or blue brand, Asuka is going to have a long list of potential rivals who would love to be the first person to defeat her in the middle of the ring.

This slideshow will look at the seven women Asuka needs to fight on the main roster.