Enzo Amore's Lack of Wrestling Ability Irrelevant as WWE's Newest Cruiserweight

If Enzo Amore has proved anything as a cruiserweight, it's that nobody cares about wrestling.

The entire cruiserweight division has flatlined as a brand on both Raw and 205 Live behind the promise of highly physical and athletic competition. And while the matches can be exciting to watch, advertising an entire division on the merits of wrestling alone has fallen upon deaf ears for the WWE's mainstream audience because nobody cares about wrestling.

Or at least nobody cares about wrestling when it's flanked by the always-necessary component of entertainment.

A recent poll conducted by Neil Greenberg of The Washington Post (h/t Wrestling Inc) revealed "wrestling, such as WWE" to be ranked at the bottom as the least-popular sport. When simply presented as "wrestling," there is nothing intriguing about the genre, even when adjacent to the letters "WWE." But with a little bit of spice, wrestling is suddenly transcended into can't-miss television.

And that's where Enzo Amore comes in.

There's nothing pro wrestling about Enzo Amore. He's cool. He has successfully appropriated black and hip-hop culture, all while making questionable fashion choices to somehow conjure up a uniquely dressed loudmouth whose popularity is undeniable.

Since Amore's off-the-page charisma has been infused into the cruiserweight division, fans have never been more engaged. "This is awesome" chants filled the Premier Center on 205 Live despite Amore easily being the worst wrestler in the Fatal 5-Way match he headlined.

Amore's debut on 205 Live has amassed over 800,000 views on YouTube for a division that previously had enough trouble clearing 200,000 views. In fact, video clips from 205 Live the week before averaged just 218,487.

Enzo is featured in four videos on the 205 Live YouTube playlist, and they have already amassed over two million views for an average of 500,000 per clip.

The WWE shouldn't be panicked that people don't consider it their favorite sport, because that promotion isn't driven by a blanket word for a genre that often startles advertisers, but rather its individual talent.

Amore has single-handedly made the cruiserweight division matter on the strength of his personality alone. The wrestling—while still important, as his supporting cast must continue to make him look competent—is secondary to everything that has slowly revived the cruiserweight division.

Alfred Konuwa is a Featured Columnist and on-air host for Bleacher Report and Forbes. Like him on Facebook.