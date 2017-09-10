Biggest Stories and Best Highlights from NFL Week 1

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Fourteen games are on the NFL slate for Sunday and Monday after a wild Thursday night season opener in which the Kansas City Chiefs upset the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots 42-27.

While Week 1's contests look exciting—highlighted by two matchups between 2016 playoff teams, the return of running back Marshawn Lynch and the debut of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer—off-field news has dominated the headlines coming into this weekend.

Here's a look at the biggest storylines leading into Week 1, as well as the most notable Sunday highlights.

Houston Texans Host Home Opener After Hurricane Harvey

An emotional game is taking place Sunday in Houston with the Texans hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which caused 70 deaths and up to $180 billion in damages.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt organized a relief fund for the storm's victims, and donations had exceeded $31 million as of Sunday. The NFL and teams from around the league also made contributions to fundraising efforts, with the Tennessee Titans notably donating $1 million to Watt's fund.

Watt received a loud welcome when he was introduced to the home crowd at NRG Stadium before the contest:

Running Back Marshawn Lynch Returns to NFL, Looks Like Old Self on First Carry

After sitting out the 2016 season following a nine-year NFL run, running back Marshawn Lynch returned to the league Sunday and suited up for his hometown Oakland Raiders in their road matchup with the Titans.

He looked fantastic on his first run, as he gained 14 yards off right tackle:

The Raiders finished the drive with a touchdown pass of eight yards from quarterback Derek Carr to wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Lynch scored 83 touchdowns in his first nine seasons, averaging 4.3 yards per carry and accruing six 1,000-yard campaigns, per Pro Football Reference.

He began his career with the Buffalo Bills before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks during the 2010 season.

Once in Seattle, Lynch thrived. During his first four full years with the team, the former Cal star averaged 1,612 yards from scrimmage and scored 56 touchdowns. He also made two Super Bowls with the Hawks, winning one.

After an injury-marred 2015 campaign, Lynch retired from the NFL. However, he got an opportunity to go full circle and play in the city he calls home when he signed a two-year contract with Oakland in April.

Lynch and the Raiders' matchup with the Titans features two teams that look like playoff contenders and potential Super Bowl threats.

Best Plays of the Day So Far

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looked like former Eagles signal-caller Michael Vick when he evaded the Washington Redskins pass rush before firing a 58-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor:

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, a rookie out of North Carolina A&T, ripped off a 46-yard run against the Atlanta Falcons:

Hurricane Irma Forces Game Postponement and Contingency Plans for 3 Florida Teams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were scheduled to play the Miami Dolphins on the road Sunday, but Hurricane Irma has forced the game to Sunday, Nov. 19, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport also noted that a second option included playing the game at a neutral site, but both teams had that aforementioned date open, so the two teams will square off then.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and the matchup will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Hurricane Irma could be more catastrophic than Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall in Texas in late August. Irma, a Category 3 storm, was expected to travel over Florida from Sunday through Monday, per CNN.

Sean Breslin and Ada Carr of Weather.com also reported that seven million people, or about one-third of Florida's population, have evacuated.

The state's three NFL teams have adjusted plans accordingly.

The Dolphins headed to Oxnard, California, where they will practice at the Dallas Cowboys' training camp facility this week before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The Jaguars, who will face the Houston Texans on Sunday, will stay in Texas on Sunday night and will review the travel situation further Monday. They are scheduled to host the Titans next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported on the Buccaneers' plans, noting the Glazer family, which owns the franchise, flew team personnel and their immediate families to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tampa Bay is on tap to host the Bears on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. ET.

Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Will Play Sunday; New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. May Not

On Aug. 11, the NFL suspended Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games following accusations of domestic violence by his former girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson.

The decision was appealed, but arbitrator Harold Henderson ruled Tuesday that the six-game suspension would stand.

The NFL Players Association, on Elliott's behalf, then petitioned the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas for a temporary restraining order against the suspension. On Thursday, Judge Amos Mazzant granted the request, per Josina Anderson of ESPN.

The ruling stated "Elliott did not receive a fundamentally fair hearing, necessitating the court grant the request for preliminary injunction."

The league in turn issued the following statement disagreeing with the decision, noting it would consider further legal action, via NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy.

More specifically, the NFL can appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, as noted by Gabe Feldman (via Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com), the director of the Tulane Sports Law Program.

The situation is still fluid, and Elliott could be suspended for six games at a future date, but for now, he is eligible to play for the entirety of the 2017 campaign, starting with a home Sunday Night Football tilt against the New York Giants.

On the opposite sideline, Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. may not suit up. The fourth-year receiver suffered an ankle sprain in a preseason game against the Browns, and Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reported "multiple sources think it's unlikely he'll play."

Losing Beckham would be a huge setback for the Giants. In his first three seasons, he has averaged 96 catches, 1,374 receiving yards and nearly 12 touchdowns per year, according to Pro Football Reference.

Without him in the mix, first-year Giant Brandon Marshall, second-year receiver Sterling Shepard and rookie tight end Evan Engram will need to shoulder the pass-catching responsibilities.

Seattle Seahawks' Michael Bennett To Play First Game Following Police Incident in Las Vegas

On Wednesday, Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett issued a statement regarding an incident with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that took place following the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight Aug. 26:

Notably, Bennett alleged that LVMPD officers ordered him to the ground, pointed a gun to his head and threatened to "blow my f--king head off." This was said to have occurred after a few hundred people, including Bennett, fled after hearing what sounded like gun shots.

TMZ Sports captured video of Bennett being handcuffed.

LVMPD undersheriff Kevin McMahill relayed the department's version of events, as reported by Michael-Shawn Dugar of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer (h/t Rob Goldberg of Bleacher Report):

"Police responded to call of shots fired at Cromwell Casino. They arrived to, naturally, a huge scramble. They searched the place looking for shooter. They didn't have info on what shooter looked like. Found no shooter. Police saw Bennett, after initial sweep of casino, hiding behind gaming machine. Bennett ran outside. They chased because he ran. Bennett jumped a wall onto sidewalk. They caught Bennett outside. Detained him for 10 mins. Later ID'd. Released him."

Numerous coaches and teammates have publicly supported Bennett, as has Commissioner Roger Goodell. The LVMPD union called for the NFL to investigate the matter, but that request was denied.

Bennett hired civil rights lawyer John Burris, who in turn called for an investigation into the LVMPD.

The Seahawks defensive end will start Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET in a nationally televised game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. He is entering his ninth NFL season and has been to two Super Bowls and two Pro Bowls.

Four Playoff Teams Square Off on National Television

Two games featuring teams that made the playoffs will take place later Sunday.

At 4:25 p.m. ET, the Packers will host the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams won 10 games last year, but each lost to the Falcons in the postseason.

This year, Green Bay and Seattle are two of the top four favored teams to represent the National Football Conference in the Super Bowl, per OddsShark.

Led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Jordy Nelson, the Green Bay offense looks like an elite unit again this year that should keep the team in every game.

Seattle's defense looks excellent once again, especially after it traded for stout New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. Quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Doug Baldwin also form a potent one-two punch for the Seahawks' offense.

At 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football on NBC, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Giants.

Last year, both teams engaged in two defensive duels: The Giants won in Dallas 20-19 before beating the Cowboys 10-7 in December at home.

The Giants' defense looks just as strong as last year's unit, which allowed the second-fewest points in the entire NFL. But if Beckham can't play, the Giants offense may struggle.

Dallas' strength is its offense and its ability to grind out wins through the running game and an elite offensive line.

This should be a close contest yet again Sunday. In their last 10 games dating back to the 2012 NFL season, the average margin of victory in a Giants-Cowboys game has been just 4.5 points.