US Open Tennis 2017 Results: Friday Winners, Scores, Stats, Singles Draw Update

Kevin Anderson defeated Pablo Carreno Busta in the first 2017 U.S. Open men's semifinal Friday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

Rafael Nadal, a 15-time Grand Slam champion and the top seed in the men's bracket, headlines the second semifinal as he takes on 2009 U.S. Open winner Juan Martin del Potro at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Below are the results and recap of Friday's singles competition, which will get updated through the conclusion of play in New York. All match statistics are courtesy of the tournament's official website.

Men's Semifinal Results

(28) Kevin Anderson def. (12) Pablo Carreno Busta; 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4

(1) Rafael Nadal vs. (24) Juan Martin del Potro — 7:45 p.m. ET

Day 12 Recap

Anderson Storms Back Against Carreno Busta

Anderson dropped the opening set as Carreno Busta played nearly flawless tennis, winning 84 percent of his first-serve points, recording just a single unforced error and converting a rare break-point opportunity against the big-serving South African.

The 31-year-old first-time major semifinalist took complete control from there, though. His heavy hitting proved too much for the crafty Spaniard over the final three sets as he punched a long-awaited ticket to the U.S. Open championship match Sunday.

Anderson finished the match with 22 aces and 58 winners to pull away after a highly competitive second set that could have shifted the match firmly in Carreno Busta's favor.

Looking ahead, Anderson will be a sizable underdog Sunday, regardless of which player emerges victorious from the second semifinal. He's failed to record a victory over either Nadal (0-4) or Del Potro (0-6) across 10 combined meetings.