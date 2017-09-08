    Kevin Sumlin Racist Hate Mail Being Investigated by Brazos County Sheriff

    The Brazos County Sheriff's Office in Texas is conducting an investigation into racist hate mail sent to Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin

    Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the sheriff's office confirmed Friday it opened an investigation into the situation. 

    On Friday, Sumlin's wife, Charlene Sumlin, posted an image to Twitter of a letter sent to the family's home containing racist and offensive language.

    (Warning: image contains offensive language)

    Texas A&M President Michael Young and athletic director Scott Woodward released a joint statement condemning the letter after being made aware of it:

    "Earlier this evening, we became aware of a letter of unknown origin that was sent to the Sumlin family home. We unequivocally condemn this disgusting and threatening letter. There is no excuse for hatred and, as a community, we will not allow the ignorance of some to intimidate any member of our community.  On behalf of all Aggies, our thoughts are with Coach Sumlin and his family, and we will do all that we can to ensure their safety. We are working with law enforcement authorities to bring the sender of this letter to justice. We stand with the Sumlins and will not accept this inexcusable act of hate."   

    The Aggies opened the 2017 season with a 45-44 loss against UCLA on Sunday after blowing a 34-point lead in the third quarter. 

    Sumlin is in his sixth season at Texas A&M. He has posted a 44-22 record in 66 games and led the program to five straight bowl appearances, including three bowl wins in each of his first three seasons. 

