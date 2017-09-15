Dont'a Hightower Ruled out for Week 2 vs. Saints with Knee Injury

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower will miss Week 2's game against the New Orleans Saints with a knee injury.

Hightower's talent isn't in question. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 after collecting 65 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks, and the Patriots rewarded his production with a four-year, $35.5 million extension that included $19 million guaranteed.

ESPN.com's Mike Reiss argued Hightower could potentially become on par with Tedy Bruschi in terms of best linebackers in Patriots history.

Durability has, however, been a problem for Hightower since New England selected him with the 25th overall pick in the 2012 draft. Between 2012 and 2016, he played a full season on one occasion, and over the past three years, he missed 11 combined games.

In the Patriots' Week 1 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, Hightower suffered a minor MCL sprain. Elandon Roberts or Marquis Flowers could potentially fill in at inside linebacker.