    Dont'a Hightower Ruled out for Week 2 vs. Saints with Knee Injury

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 12: Dont'a Hightower #54 of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on December 12, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower will miss Week 2's game against the New Orleans Saints with a knee injury.

    Hightower's talent isn't in question. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 after collecting 65 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks, and the Patriots rewarded his production with a four-year, $35.5 million extension that included $19 million guaranteed.

    ESPN.com's Mike Reiss argued Hightower could potentially become on par with Tedy Bruschi in terms of best linebackers in Patriots history.

    Durability has, however, been a problem for Hightower since New England selected him with the 25th overall pick in the 2012 draft. Between 2012 and 2016, he played a full season on one occasion, and over the past three years, he missed 11 combined games.

    In the Patriots' Week 1 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, Hightower suffered a minor MCL sprain. Elandon Roberts or Marquis Flowers could potentially fill in at inside linebacker.

