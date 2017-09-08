Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Discusses Alexis Sanchez Rumours

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he does not know if the club will try to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez when the transfer window reopens in January.

Per James Ducker at The Telegraph, the City boss was asked about whether his club might make a new offer for the Chilean after the Gunners rejected a £60 million bid from the Citizens this summer.

"We will see in the future. We will see next time round. I don’t know what will happen in the winter time. He is an Arsenal player," he said.

Guardiola also confirmed that Arsenal had wanted to include Raheem Sterling in the deal, but the Spaniard refused and told the Gunners there was "no chance", per Ducker.

Sanchez was reportedly left angered by the proposed move falling through but has been told by City that they will try to sign him again in January, according to Goal's Sam Lee and Chris Wheatley.

The Chilean was Arsenal's top scorer last season as the Gunners' finished in fifth place in the Premier League, and his huge contribution to their campaign is highlighted by WhoScored.com:

Sanchez is into the final year of his current deal, meaning he could leave for free next summer, and the club have been urged to sell him by former striker Ian Wright:

The Chile star has yet to make an appearance for Arsenal this season due to injury but could feature this weekend as the Gunners welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates.

Manager Arsene Wenger says he is not worried about his star man's mindset, following the events during the transfer window, according to Wheatley:

Sanchez does appear fit and ready to return to action, according to his latest post on Instagram:

City's interest in Sanchez is clear, but it remains to be seen whether they will return with an offer in January or wait until the summer when he will be a free agent.