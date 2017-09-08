    Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Discusses Alexis Sanchez Rumours

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist ISeptember 8, 2017

    BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City looks on prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
    Steve Bardens/Getty Images

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he does not know if the club will try to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez when the transfer window reopens in January.

    Per James Ducker at The Telegraph, the City boss was asked about whether his club might make a new offer for the Chilean after the Gunners rejected a £60 million bid from the Citizens this summer.

    "We will see in the future. We will see next time round. I don’t know what will happen in the winter time. He is an Arsenal player," he said.

    Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez reacts during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Anthony Devlin / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No u
    ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

    Guardiola also confirmed that Arsenal had wanted to include Raheem Sterling in the deal, but the Spaniard refused and told the Gunners there was "no chance", per Ducker.

    Sanchez was reportedly left angered by the proposed move falling through but has been told by City that they will try to sign him again in January, according to Goal's Sam Lee and Chris Wheatley.

    The Chilean was Arsenal's top scorer last season as the Gunners' finished in fifth place in the Premier League, and his huge contribution to their campaign is highlighted by WhoScored.com:

    Sanchez is into the final year of his current deal, meaning he could leave for free next summer, and the club have been urged to sell him by former striker Ian Wright:

    The Chile star has yet to make an appearance for Arsenal this season due to injury but could feature this weekend as the Gunners welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates.

    Manager Arsene Wenger says he is not worried about his star man's mindset, following the events during the transfer window, according to Wheatley:

    Sanchez does appear fit and ready to return to action, according to his latest post on Instagram:

    City's interest in Sanchez is clear, but it remains to be seen whether they will return with an offer in January or wait until the summer when he will be a free agent.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Leipzig Hand Hamburg First Defeat

      bundesliga.com - the official Bundesliga website
      via bundesliga.com - the official Bundesliga website
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mbappe Scores on Debut as PSG Hammer Metz

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Metz Get Controversial Red After Foul on Mbappe

      Streamable
      via Streamable
      World Football logo
      World Football

      How Do You Miss....? 😶

      Streamable
      via Streamable