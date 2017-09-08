Calvin Pryor Claimed by Jaguars After Release by Browns for Fighting

David Richard/Associated Press

Safety Calvin Pryor's wait to find a new home didn't take long, as the Jacksonville Jaguars claimed him off waivers Friday.

The Jaguars officially announced they claimed Pryor off waivers.

On Thursday, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson announced the team released Pryor. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Pryor was being released after getting into a fight with a teammate.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Pryor's fight was with wide receiver Ricardo Louis.

The Jaguars will be Pryor's third team in roughly three months. The New York Jets traded him to the Browns on June 1 in exchange for linebacker Demario Davis.

Pryor was a first-round pick of the Jets in 2014 (No. 18 overall), and his career has been a bust to this point. This graph from John Gatta of Pro Football Focus shows his overall performance has decreased in each of his first three seasons:

The Jaguars need playmakers who can help their defense after finishing 25th in the NFL in points allowed (400) and last in interceptions (seven) in 2016.

Pryor has struggled to turn his potential as a first-round draft pick into his performance on the field, but he's going to a situation in Jacksonville that will provide him with an opportunity to play.