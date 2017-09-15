Danny Amendola Ruled out for Week 2 vs. Saints with Concussion

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots received another blow to their offense leading into a Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, as wide receiver Danny Amendola is out with a concussion.

Per Albert Breer of the MMQB, the Patriots announced Amendola's concussion will keep him inactive against the Saints.

Amendola, 31, was injured during New England's season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. And with Julian Edelman out for the year and Malcolm Mitchell on injured reserve, the Patriots find themselves especially thin at wide receiver.

Amendola was serving as the team's No. 3 receiver but often playing out of the slot in the role Edelman had mastered for the team. That slot role has become a staple of New England's offense dating back to the Wes Welker days.

Still, the Patriots have no shortage of playmakers on offense. At wideout, Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett are available, while Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen feature at tight end. Add in James White's unique ability to make plays in the passing game out of the backfield, and Tom Brady has options.

Still, questions will remain at wideout until Amendola returns, and his continued injury concerns—coming into this season, he had played all 16 games in a regular season just once since 2011—linger as well.

The Patriots will manage if he's forced to miss time—few teams seem to adjust better to plugging new players into their system—but it's one fewer weapon defenses have to worry about for the time being.