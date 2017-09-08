    Kareem Hunt Has Potential to Be Best Chiefs RB in History, Larry Johnson Says

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2017

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs rookie Kareem Hunt has received high praise from former NFL running back Larry Johnson after his 246-yard, three-touchdown performance against the New England Patriots on Thursday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.       

    Speaking to TMZ Sports, Johnson said Hunt has the potential to become the best running back in Chiefs history and didn't stop there. 

    "I could see this kid, really, 1,000 yards rushing, 1,000 yards receiving, and he'd be the Rookie of the Year," Johnson said. "I can see that for him because the offense is clicking."

    The Chiefs selected Hunt in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft in April at No. 86 overall. He was a four-year standout at the University of Toledo with 5,500 yards from scrimmage and 45 touchdowns. 

    Hunt was going to begin this season as Kansas City's backup running back, but a knee injury Spencer Ware suffered during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks elevated him to a starting spot. 

    After losing a fumble on his first-ever NFL carry, Hunt was unstoppable in the Chiefs' 42-27 victory and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 78-yard reception early in the fourth quarter. 

    The Chiefs have an illustrious history at running back, with Johnson third on the franchise leaderboard in rushing yards (6,015). Past stars such as Jamaal Charles (7,260 yards), Priest Holmes (6,070 yards) and Marcus Allen (3,698 yards) are also among the top 10 franchise leaders in rushing. 

    Hunt has a long way to go before matching what those players did over the course of their careers, but he's off to a fantastic start after setting the all-time NFL record for yards from scrimmage in a rookie debut.          

