Former Jets, Colts Cornerback Antonio Cromartie Welcomes 14th Child

Former New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Antonio Cromartie recently added a new member to his family.

As Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated explained, the 33-year-old, who also had stints with the San Diego Chargers and Arizona Cardinals, along with his wife Terricka, welcomed daughter Jhett Paxton to the world on August 30.

Jhett is Cromartie's 14th child, in total, and the couple's sixth. Per Woo, she is the free agent's third child since he reportedly underwent a vasectomy back in 2013.

Cromartie was released by the Colts last October, and he remains a free agent.

If he doesn't land a new NFL home this fall, he'll at least be busy with an upcoming reality television show





