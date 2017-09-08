Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Arda Turan's Galatasaray Move

VI-Images/Getty Images

Arda Turan has reportedly blocked a loan move to Galatasaray from Barcelona after the two clubs had already agreed to the transfer.

According to Moises Llorens of AS, a two-year deal was in place, and with the Turkish window still open until midnight BT on Friday, the move could have gone ahead. Marca even went so far as to report the deal was complete:

But Turan had other plans, as he has no intention of leaving the Catalans for his homeland. Per Llorens, all signs indicated a split was on the horizon, but for now, the former Atletico Madrid man seems destined to stay in Spain.

As reported by Metro's Simon Rice, he previously said he wanted to stay with Barcelona: "I am happy in Barca. I have three years of contract and I am going to stay."

The Blaugrana don't seem too keen on continuing the relationship with Turan, who has yet to play a second of La Liga football this season. He featured in both of Turkey's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, so health has not been a factor.

Per the club's official Twitter account, he did return to Spain with a knock, another factor that could have complicated a possible transfer:

The 30-year-old moved to Barcelona in 2015 but never really appeared to settle at the club once the Blaugrana were able to register him. While he didn't play badly, he looked nothing like the dynamic force he was at Atletico.

At a cost of €40 million, per Llorens, he represents a bad miss on the market, but Turan still maintains value, and the sooner the club can sell him, the better.

STR/Getty Images

The international break provided the perfect opportunity, with only Turkish clubs seemingly interested in and capable of a move. Turan remains very popular in his home country, so a transfer would be a very good public relations move for the likes of Galatasaray.

He still has multiple years left on his contract, however, and if Turan has no interest in leaving Barcelona, the club have their hands virtually tied.