Austin Romine Suspension for Brawl vs. Tigers Reduced to 1 Game

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine's suspension for his role in an Aug. 24 brawl with the Detroit Tigers has been reduced to one game.

Per Jack Curry of the YES Network, Romine will serve his suspension during Friday night's game against the Texas Rangers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.