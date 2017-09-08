Browns Players to Join with Cleveland Police, Military in Show of Unity

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland police department and other city officials will join members of the Cleveland Browns on the field prior to Sunday's game at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Per ESPN's Pat McManamon, Cleveland police officers, firefighters, EMTs and United States armed forces will run onto the field with Browns players before the game. A video will also be shown before the playing of the national anthem to "express solidarity with the community and stress the importance of diversity and equality."

On Sept. 1, Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association president Steve Loomis told Kaylee Remington of Cleveland.com the Cleveland police union would not hold the American flag during pregame ceremonies prior to the Browns' Week 1 game against the Steelers.

The decision was made as a response to several Browns players kneeling during the national anthem before their Aug. 21 preseason game against the New York Giants.

"It's just ignorant for someone to do that," Loomis told Remington of the players taking a knee. "It just defies logic to me. The fact that management was aware of what they planned on doing, that's as offensive as it can get."

McManamon also noted Browns players have "inquired about going on ride-alongs with the police, and they hope to host town halls with police officers to discuss relations between the police and the community."



The decision to have police officers, military and other city officials participate came at the suggestion of Browns players, according to McManamon.