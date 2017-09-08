Breaking Down WWE's Most Controversial, Shocking Stories for the Week of Sept. 8

1 of 4

Global Force Wrestling's rich history of being rumored to spontaneously combust added yet another chapter as Justin Barrasso of SI.com reported the promotion was "hemorrhaging money" and was on the verge of being sold by Anthem Sports and Entertainment.

These reports surfaced in light of the equally as shocking announcement that Jeff Jarrett would be taking a leave of absence from the promotion following a controversial appearance at the seemingly radioactive TripleMania XXV.

As is usually the case with pro wrestling journalism, which tends to be touch-and-go in such a carnival-influenced industry, this quickly turned into a public dispute as GFW executive Kevin Sullivan denied these reports on Twitter.

Whether it has been TNA, Impact Wrestling or Global Force Wrestling, GFW has spent much of its existence at the edge of extinction, only to somehow land on its knees to scratch and claw another day.