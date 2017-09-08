Cavaliers Considering Trading Nets' 2018 1st-Round Pick

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers would consider trading the Brooklyn Nets' first-round pick in the 2018 NBA draft, which they acquired from the Boston Celtics alongside Isaiah Thomas and other assets as part of the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade.

On Thursday, Sam Amico of Amico Hoops passed along comments from Cavs general manager Koby Altman, who said the front office is keeping all options on the table with the "immensely valuable pick."

"When we acquired it, we had every intention of keeping it and using it," Altman said. "But I also think we have a responsibility to see to what's out there. I think there will be tremendous interest. We have a responsibility to listen to calls."

