    Dolphins Moving Players, Coaches, Families to Los Angeles Before Hurricane Irma

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2017

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 12: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Miami Dolphins talks to his offense in a huddle during the first half against the New York Giants in an NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 12, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Dolphins defeated the Giants 27-10. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    The Miami Dolphins organization is moving operations to Los Angeles on Friday night ahead of potential landfall by Hurricane Irma in South Florida this weekend. Players, coaches and their families are all expected to make the trip out west.

    Adam Schefter‏ of ESPN provided details of the evacuation before the team's Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in L.A. next Sunday. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports noted team owner Steve Ross is handling travel arrangements for those who haven't already left the area.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Politics Back on the Table in NFL Locker Rooms 

      Mike Freeman
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Panthers Week 1 Injury Report vs. 49ers

      Panthers
      via Panthers
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Michael Bennett & the Coming Year of Unprecedented Activism

      Jason Reid
      via The Undefeated
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Don't Overreact About Early QB Struggles

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report