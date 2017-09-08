Dolphins Moving Players, Coaches, Families to Los Angeles Before Hurricane Irma

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins organization is moving operations to Los Angeles on Friday night ahead of potential landfall by Hurricane Irma in South Florida this weekend. Players, coaches and their families are all expected to make the trip out west.

Adam Schefter‏ of ESPN provided details of the evacuation before the team's Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in L.A. next Sunday. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports noted team owner Steve Ross is handling travel arrangements for those who haven't already left the area.

