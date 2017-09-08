James Anderson Becomes 6th Bowler to Reach 500 Career Test Wickets

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

England star James Anderson became only the sixth man to claim 500 career Test wickets on Friday after a dismissal of Kraigg Brathwaite in the Test against the West Indies.

The ICC confirmed the mark:

Per The Independent, the fast bowler needed just 129 matches to pass the 500 mark. Dan Walker of the BBC noted the 35-year-old is still going strong and could add to his tally:

Anderson is the first Englishman to crack 500 Test wickets, joining an exclusive group. Australians Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka, Anil Kumble of India and Courtney Walsh of the West Indies previously managed the feat. Muralitharan holds the total record with an astonishing 800 wickets.