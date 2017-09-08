4-Star JUCO WR Stephen Guidry Commits to Mississippi State

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Coveted JUCO wide receiver Stephen Guidry announced Friday morning he's planning to play his final two years of college football at Mississippi State.

The high-upside playmaker confirmed his choice of the Bulldogs on social media:

Guidry is a 4-star prospect rated as the top overall recruit at the JUCO level for 2018 by Scout, which said he's the "type of player that you can really center your offense around" as part of its evaluation.

The Hinds Community College standout made 30 catches for 547 yards and five touchdowns across eight games during the 2016 season with the Eagles.

Scout listed Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Miami among the other programs that made a scholarship offer to Guidry before he chose Mississippi State.

The wideout explained his mindset to Ryan Green of Gridiron Now back in December.

"I'm not coming to college to play around," Guidry said. "I'm coming to try and make a name for myself. When I get on the field, I want everybody to know who I am."

He should be in line to make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs next season. Two of the team's top weapons, Donald Gray and Gabe Myles, are seniors, and that should leave plenty of targets available for other receivers, including Guidry, heading into the 2018 campaign.