Kentucky LB Jordan Jones Flips Off Southern Miss Fans, Spits into Crowd

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The University of Kentucky announced that a situation involving football player Jordan Jones was "addressed internally" after video emerged showing the Wildcats linebacker flipping off Southern Miss fans and spitting in their direction during last week's road game at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

On Friday, Kyle Tucker of SEC Country reported Jones received "significant discipline" from UK head coach Mark Stoops but will not be suspended. The update comes after Brandt Jones posted a video on social media showing the spit:

"We were aware of it and it has been addressed internally," school spokesperson Tony Neely told SEC Country.

In August 2016, Stoops called out the linebacker for a lack of on-field discipline and warned him future issues could lead to a stint on the sideline, per Jon Hale of the Courier-Journal.

"Jordan Jones is doing some good things on the field," Stoops said. "We're going to be a disciplined football team. Jordan needs to work on that discipline. If he can't then he won't play."

Jones responded: "Disciplined teams are usually the best teams. Even if you have the best athletes in the country, the disciplined teams are going to do the right thing every time and the disciplined teams are going to win more games."

The Ohio native was a major asset for the Kentucky defense last season. He racked up 109 total tackles, four sacks, four passes defended and a forced fumble.

Jones registered five total tackles in the Wildcats' 24-17 victory over the Golden Eagles.

Since the school reportedly opted against a suspension for his actions, he'll be on the field when the team takes on Eastern Kentucky in its home opener at Kroger Field on Saturday.